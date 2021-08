School closures due to Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools, including colleges and universities, across the area have announced closures due to the approach of Ida to the Louisiana coast.

Advantage Charter Academy (Monday)

Ascension Parish Public Schools (Monday and Tuesday)

Assumption Parish Schools (Monday)

Baton Rouge International School (Monday)

Bethany Christian School (Monday)

BRCC (through Tuesday)

Central Private School

Central Community School System (Monday and Tuesday)

Dalton Elementary (Monday)

Delta College and Medical Training College (Monday)

Dunham School (Monday)

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

East Feliciana Parish Public Schools (Monday and Tuesday)

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge (Monday)

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (Monday and Tuesday)

GEO Prep Schools (Monday)

Glen Oaks Middle (Monday)

Helix Community Schools (Monday)

Holy Family (Monday)

Hosanna Christian Academy (Monday)

Iberville Parish Schools (Monday)

Impact Charter School (Monday)

Inspire Charter Academy (Monday)

ITI (Monday)

Lanier Elementary (Monday)

Livingston Parish Schools (Monday and Tuesday)

Louisiana Key Academy (Monday)

Louisiana College (Monday)

LSU (through Tuesday)

Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy (Monday)

McKanstry Preparatory (Monday)

Parkview Baptist (Monday and Tuesday)

Pointe Coupee Parish School System (Monday and Tuesday)

Second Baptist Christian Academy (Monday and Tuesday)

Second Chance Academy (Monday and Tuesday)

Southeastern (Sunday and Monday)

Southern University (Campus will remain closed through Tuesday)

St. James Parish Public Schools (Monday and Tuesday)

St. John the Baptist Parish Schools (Monday - includes Public, Private, Catholic)

St. Joseph’s Academy (Monday)

Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools (Monday)

Trinity Episcopal Day School (Monday and Tuesday)

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools (Monday)

West Feliciana Parish Schools (Monday)

Wilkinson County School District will be closed (Monday)

