Roads closed due to Ida

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ida is causing problems on roadways across south Louisiana, resulting in some closures.

ASCENSION PARISH:

  • I-10 is closed in both directions between Exit 173 (LA 73 Prairieville) and Exit 194 (LA 641 Gramercy) due to multiple down trees. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
  • LA 621 at Porrier Road is closed due to a fallen tree.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • 5740 Jones Creek Rd
  • 69th Ave at Pembroke St
  • Airline Hwy at Winbourne Ave
  • Auburn Dr at Eastgate Dr
  • Bentley Dr 6100 Block
  • Birdie Dr
  • Bluebonnet Blvd Underpass
  • Boone Dr 8300 Block
  • Carson Rd 21400 Block
  • Chancellorsville Ave 17700 Block
  • Chippewa St Underpass
  • Church St 3900 Block
  • Delphine St 900 Block
  • Dougherty Dr at Frey St
  • E Washington St at Missouri St
  • Eddie Robinson Sr Dr 900 Block
  • Epperson St 1000 Block
  • Fairway Dr 2400 Block
  • Harding St between Charles Ave and Sherron Ave
  • Highland Rd at Amiss Rd
  • Hyacinth Ave at Staring Ln
  • I-110 Governors Mansion Curve
  • Jane Marie Dr (Zachary)
  • Jefferson Hwy 19100 Block
  • Jefferson Hwy at Essen Ln
  • Kenilworth Pkwy 600 Block
  • Lee Dr at Arrowhead St
  • Linden St 5900 Block
  • Lower Zachary Rd at Old Weis Rd
  • Magnolia Wood Ave 1100 Block
  • Main St 4500 Block (Zachary)
  • Marcel Ave 8600 Block
  • McGehee Dr 200 Block
  • Monroe Ave 3000 Block
  • N 25th St 1600 Block
  • N 28th St at Washington Ave
  • N 47th St at Jonah St
  • Nicholson Dr at Terrace St
  • North Blvd at Edison St
  • Old Hammond Hwy at Carter Ave
  • Old Hammond Hwy at Shirley Ave
  • Old Hammond Hwy at Tara Blvd
  • Old Perkins Rd E at Highland Rd
  • Old Trace Dr at Huckleberry Ct
  • O’Neal Ln at White Oak Trace Dr
  • Park Blvd at Cherokee Ave
  • Peairs Rd at Chaney Rd
  • Pipestone Dr at Big Bend Ave
  • Plank Rd 19900-20100 Block
  • Point Clear Dr at Sharpsburg Ave
  • Ridgemore Dr between High Ridge Ave and Ridgeview Dr
  • Robertson Ave 5800 Block
  • Rollins Rd at Settlement Trace
  • S Acadian Thwy Underpass
  • S Amite/W Amite
  • S Harrell’s Ferry Rd at Millerville Rd
  • S Harrell’s Ferry Rd at Woodland Ridge Blvd
  • Sharp Rd at Mollylea Dr
  • Shawn Dr 2000 Block
  • Shelley St 2400 Block
  • Stevendale Rd near Florida Blvd
  • Tams Dr and Bard Ave
  • Thomas Rd 3800 Block
  • Tulip St at Park Blvd
  • Virgil Jackson Ave 13000 Block
  • W Brookstown Dr at Victory Dr
  • W Central Ave at Church St
  • W McKinley St at Vermont St
  • W Polk St at Vermont St
  • Wartelle Ave at Longview Dr

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • LA 984 (Bueche Road Extension) near Rose Hill Road in West Baton Rouge Parish is closed due to a tree down in the roadway.

WEST FELICIANA PARISH:

  • LA 965 East is closed due to a fallen tree and power lines in the roadway.
  • LA 966 is closed 2.7 miles from LA 965 E due to a tree down in the roadway.
  • LA 421 is closed due to a fallen tree 1.4 miles from US 61.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

