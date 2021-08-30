Roads closed due to Ida
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ida is causing problems on roadways across south Louisiana, resulting in some closures.
ASCENSION PARISH:
- I-10 is closed in both directions between Exit 173 (LA 73 Prairieville) and Exit 194 (LA 641 Gramercy) due to multiple down trees. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
- LA 621 at Porrier Road is closed due to a fallen tree.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:
- 5740 Jones Creek Rd
- 69th Ave at Pembroke St
- Airline Hwy at Winbourne Ave
- Auburn Dr at Eastgate Dr
- Bentley Dr 6100 Block
- Birdie Dr
- Bluebonnet Blvd Underpass
- Boone Dr 8300 Block
- Carson Rd 21400 Block
- Chancellorsville Ave 17700 Block
- Chippewa St Underpass
- Church St 3900 Block
- Delphine St 900 Block
- Dougherty Dr at Frey St
- E Washington St at Missouri St
- Eddie Robinson Sr Dr 900 Block
- Epperson St 1000 Block
- Fairway Dr 2400 Block
- Harding St between Charles Ave and Sherron Ave
- Highland Rd at Amiss Rd
- Hyacinth Ave at Staring Ln
- I-110 Governors Mansion Curve
- Jane Marie Dr (Zachary)
- Jefferson Hwy 19100 Block
- Jefferson Hwy at Essen Ln
- Kenilworth Pkwy 600 Block
- Lee Dr at Arrowhead St
- Linden St 5900 Block
- Lower Zachary Rd at Old Weis Rd
- Magnolia Wood Ave 1100 Block
- Main St 4500 Block (Zachary)
- Marcel Ave 8600 Block
- McGehee Dr 200 Block
- Monroe Ave 3000 Block
- N 25th St 1600 Block
- N 28th St at Washington Ave
- N 47th St at Jonah St
- Nicholson Dr at Terrace St
- North Blvd at Edison St
- Old Hammond Hwy at Carter Ave
- Old Hammond Hwy at Shirley Ave
- Old Hammond Hwy at Tara Blvd
- Old Perkins Rd E at Highland Rd
- Old Trace Dr at Huckleberry Ct
- O’Neal Ln at White Oak Trace Dr
- Park Blvd at Cherokee Ave
- Peairs Rd at Chaney Rd
- Pipestone Dr at Big Bend Ave
- Plank Rd 19900-20100 Block
- Point Clear Dr at Sharpsburg Ave
- Ridgemore Dr between High Ridge Ave and Ridgeview Dr
- Robertson Ave 5800 Block
- Rollins Rd at Settlement Trace
- S Acadian Thwy Underpass
- S Amite/W Amite
- S Harrell’s Ferry Rd at Millerville Rd
- S Harrell’s Ferry Rd at Woodland Ridge Blvd
- Sharp Rd at Mollylea Dr
- Shawn Dr 2000 Block
- Shelley St 2400 Block
- Stevendale Rd near Florida Blvd
- Tams Dr and Bard Ave
- Thomas Rd 3800 Block
- Tulip St at Park Blvd
- Virgil Jackson Ave 13000 Block
- W Brookstown Dr at Victory Dr
- W Central Ave at Church St
- W McKinley St at Vermont St
- W Polk St at Vermont St
- Wartelle Ave at Longview Dr
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:
- LA 984 (Bueche Road Extension) near Rose Hill Road in West Baton Rouge Parish is closed due to a tree down in the roadway.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH:
- LA 965 East is closed due to a fallen tree and power lines in the roadway.
- LA 966 is closed 2.7 miles from LA 965 E due to a tree down in the roadway.
- LA 421 is closed due to a fallen tree 1.4 miles from US 61.
