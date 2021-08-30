Getting Answers
Picayune church wall crumbles in wake of Hurricane Ida

Bricks now surround St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Goodyear Boulevard after the wall fell.
Bricks now surround St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Goodyear Boulevard after the wall fell.(Facebook)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Catholic church in Picayune is facing massive repairs after one of its walls crumbled during Hurricane Ida.

Bricks now surround St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Goodyear Boulevard after the wall fell.

So this is the damage to the back of the church. The air conditioner seems crushed to.

Father Bernard Papania Jr. tells WLOX that it sounded like it was raining golf balls as wind and rain swept the church, causing the bricks to tumble to the ground. He thinks it was a tornado and there there were possibly more than one.

Regardless of the money, the most important thing is that no one was hurt. The priest say his sister and her grandson were set to stay in the guest rooms at the rectory but was hunkered down in another part of the church instead.

This is the fourth time the roof at the church has been repaired, said Father Papania, estimating that it will cost around $200,000 this time around to fix it.

