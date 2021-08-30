PHOTOS: Send in your pictures and video related to Hurricane Ida
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida caused extensive damage across southeast Louisiana with its powerful winds and heavy downpours.
We’d like to see your photos and videos from this historical weather event. CLICK HERE to submit them.
