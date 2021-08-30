Getting Answers
Person in custody following threat made online against Texarkana school

Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas
Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - One person was arrested following allegations of a threat made against a school.

In a post by the Texarkana Independent School District, the threat was made against Texas High School on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26. Word of the threat was spread by social media messaging and by a picture on Snapchat.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS & PARENTS…Social Media messaging, along with a picture from snap chat, ...

Posted by Texarkana Independent School District on Sunday, August 29, 2021

There is no threat to students, staff or school, the TISD post reiterates. An arrest was made on Sunday, Aug. 29.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. This is no longer a threat to our students, staff or school. Thank you,” reads the Facebook post.

