Person in custody following threat made online against Texarkana school
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - One person was arrested following allegations of a threat made against a school.
In a post by the Texarkana Independent School District, the threat was made against Texas High School on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26. Word of the threat was spread by social media messaging and by a picture on Snapchat.
There is no threat to students, staff or school, the TISD post reiterates. An arrest was made on Sunday, Aug. 29.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. This is no longer a threat to our students, staff or school. Thank you,” reads the Facebook post.
