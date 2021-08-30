Getting Answers
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi

By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A journalist with MSNBC was accosted on live television Monday morning while covering Hurricane Ida’s impact on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

It happened while Shaquille Brewster was in the middle of a live hit near a beach in Gulfport. While Brewster speaks to the camera, the viewer can see a white truck pull to the side of the road in the background of the shot.

You then witness a man in a white, long sleeve shirt get out of the truck and begin running towards the journalist.

When Brewster notices the man, who immediately begins screaming at him about “accuracy,” Brewster turns around so that the man is no longer in the shot.

The journalist would attempt to continue speaking to the camera while the man kept yelling at him. Brewster eventually gives up, though, tossing it back to host Craig Melvin.

“Craig, I’m gonna toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now,” Brewster says.

The man then approaches Brewster before the live shot ends, with him, again, yelling something regarding “accuracy.”

“Uhmm,” a confused Melvin lets out in the studio before adding, “we’re gonna check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there. Lot of crazy.”

Moments later, Brewster would tweet that he appreciated the concern but that “the team and I are all good!”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

