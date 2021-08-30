Getting Answers
Mississippi Power working to restore service

Mississippi Power linemen are working to repair lines and restore service to affected customers.(Mississippi Power)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With power still out in a lot of areas, Mississippi Power linemen are working to repair lines and restore service to affected customers.

As of 3:30 p.m., the utility had over 2,900 customers without power. The majority of Mississippi Power’s outages were in the southern counties of Harrison, Pearl River and Marion counties.

Company spokesman Jeff Shepard said that line crews were already out working most of Sunday.

“No one is more excited and committed to getting the lights back on than lineman. I mean they understand how important that role is. They understand how important electricity is to people’s lives. Air conditioning. I mean we are in the summer. It’s 80 to 85 degrees today plus the humidity. I mean, we understand that people are uncomfortable.”

Jeff Shepard

Shepard says that Mississippi Power is proud of the folks that work for them and proud of the decisions and investments they have made that make their grid stronger for their customers.

