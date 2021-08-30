Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Jefferson Parish issues mandatory curfew

Jefferson Parish has issued a mandatory curfew that will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday,...
Jefferson Parish has issued a mandatory curfew that will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday, August 30 until at least 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 31. (Source: Jefferson Parish)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish has issued a mandatory curfew that will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday, August 30 until at least 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 31.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng stated that all residents are advised to stay off the roads as there are many hazards.

Parish President Sheng will advise if the curfew has to extend once damages have been assessed and rescue operations have been completed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
State police discouraging all travel to Hurricane Ida-affected areas
Hurricane Ida causing gas stations to sell out
Hurricane Ida causing gas stations to sell out across SWLA
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
AT&T confirms ‘significant outages’ to cell service in Baton Rouge, New Orleans areas due to Hurricane Ida
Bricks now surround St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Goodyear Boulevard after the wall...
Picayune church wall crumbles in wake of Hurricane Ida
Texas deploys emergency response resources to Louisiana