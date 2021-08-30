Ida slowly weakens with quiet weather in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Ida has weakened a bit from a hurricane and will soon be a tropical depression. It is still bringing a lot of rain to Mississippi and Alabama. Here in the ArkLaTex, we will remain mostly dry for the week.

This evening might have a couple showers in a few spots. It will be outflow from Ida pushing the rain in our direction. Not everyone will see the rain though. I don’t think it will be enough to need an umbrella. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this evening.

Overnight, the little bit of rain we had during the evening will be gone. There will not be anything left over, and the clouds will begin to clear. As we wake up Tuesday morning, it will be nice and sunny to start the day. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be a very nice day! Look for lots of sunshine and little to no rain. You can leave the umbrella at home on this day. Ida will be too far to the north and east away from the ArkLaTex, so we will not have any more impacts. Temperatures will be hot, though. It will warm up to the lower to mid 90s in the afternoon. The feels-like temperature should get up to around 100 degrees.

Wednesday should go back to a little bit of rain. It will be no means be a washout. I have only a 20% chance of rain. You could grab the umbrella to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be up to the lower to mid 90s. Once you get rain, if you get any at all, it will help cool the temperature back down.

Thursday and Friday will both be pretty nice. There will still not be much rain. Chances are you will not see any rain. Temperatures will be hot, getting to the mid 90s. There is some indication that the humidity will actually go down some. Therefore, it will not be dreadfully hot. Still enough you will want to use caution while outdoors.

Over this upcoming weekend, we will have little to no rain. There will certainly not be enough to cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will be pushing up to the mid 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. This weekend should be very nice!

In the tropics, tropical storm Julian has already formed and left! Tropical Storm Kate has also formed, but this will stay in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves north. There is a very high chance we get another named storm soon though. This is coming off the coast of Africa and once it develops, it will be named Larry. There is no threat from this system. We are also watching the western Caribbean for some development. Right now, it is only up to 20% in the next 5 days. We will be your First Alert as this progresses.

Have a magnificent Monday, and a super rest of the week!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.