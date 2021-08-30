SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we continue to keep an eye on Ida as the storm continues to move inland. The storm has devastated the southeastern portion of the state of the state with catastrophic winds and flooding making landfall as a 150 MPH Category 4 hurricane. Thankfully for the ArkLaTex the storm has taken far too easterly of a track to have any real impacts for the region, but the images out of New Orleans have been heart wrenching. As we go throughout the day today the storm will continue to clear out of Louisiana and move north allowing recovery efforts to take shape. As for us, we are expecting generally dry and hot conditions this week with highs in the mid to upper 90s with even highs around 100 possible this weekend.

Ida continues to move inland bringing damaging winds and flooding rains. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting sunshine and toasty temperatures to kick off the week. Temperatures this morning will start off in the 70s before rising up into the mid-90s this afternoon. Again to reiterate, the center of Ida will be far too east for any rain or storm activity. So just expect sunshine and toasty temperatures for Monday, but say a prayer for our neighbors to the southeast as they recover.

As we go throughout the work week we are expecting for the most part dry and hot conditions for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures throughout the week will continue to be hot with highs slightly above average and showers really only possible on Wednesday. So get ready for more sweating this week, but the humidity should no be out of control high.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking more of the same for the region. Temperatures will continue to be on the hot side with highs likely in the upper 90s and even a 100 degree day not off the table. In addition, like what we will see this week we are not expecting much in the way of rain chances so get ready to do a whole lot of sweating this week.

In the meantime, please keep your thoughts and prayers with those in the southeast part of the state. Have a great week!

