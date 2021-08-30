Getting Answers
Hurricane Ida causing gas stations to sell out across SWLA

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Ida’s effects begin to set in across the state, the supply of gas is becoming a growing concern locally.

Some people throughout the day at various gas stations said it took them multiple stops to fill up. Many gas stations are selling out of either diesel, regular, or both. Now, some are even filling up extra cans where ever gas can be found.

“Just in case...just in case we got to evacuate or run generators,” one man said while filling up two gas cans in addition to his car’s tank in Lake Charles.

He said this wasn’t his first stop when trying to fill up, others running into the same problem.

“Well we’ve tried 3 or 4 different gas stations - how many gas stations...like 5 maybe? 5 different gas stations. And yeah we’re at the other Tobacco Plus a couple of streets away and they recommended us to come here ‘cause they had gas still and thankfully they had gas,” Scott Gautreaux said.

Gautreaux evacuated from Houma to wait out Hurricane Ida and stay with family in Lake Charles. His fiancé, Hailey Chauvin, is glad that gas is now one less thing they have to worry about.

“I mean I’m just thankful that we found a place, so it’s more than just being grateful that we could find gas you know ‘cause i was hoping we wouldn’t have to ride around for too long,” Chauvin said.

Though, the couple has greater concerns than the gas after leaving behind loved ones in Houma.

“I have a lot of family members there and they’re saying it’s pretty intense. It’s probably one of the worst storms- my dad’s there, he said it’s one of the worst storms he’s ever ridden out before,” Chauvin said.

No need to panic just yet as there are still gas stations with gas in the area, but be patient if it takes a few stops.

