Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Clifford and Lynn Dufrene fled to Nacogdoches to escape Hurricane Ida. However, they will return to Lockport, La. with extra cargo: A granddaughter.

“It really wasn’t a tough decision to leave because our daughter is pregnant and she was due to have her baby this coming Friday, so we wanted to get her out of harms way, but the good Lord had other plans for us. She went into labor at two o’clock this morning and delivered a baby girl here in Texas. Everybody is going to be Cajun and she’s going to be Texan,” said Lynn with a big smile.

The Dufrenes say both their granddaughter’s great and great great grandmothers are named Ida. However, Lynn says her daughter refuses to use Ida in her baby’s name.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.