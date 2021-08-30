Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Huge fast food lines near LSU

Raising Canes long lines Lee Drive near Burbank in Baton Rouge
Raising Canes long lines Lee Drive near Burbank in Baton Rouge(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La (WAFB) - A long line of vehicles stretched across a shopping center parking lot as people waited for food at one of the few places open near LSU Monday afternoon.

The mad rush for hot food came amid widespread power outages left behind by Hurricane Ida.

At 2 p.m., there were 44 vehicles lined up for the drive-thru at Raising Cane’s, the popular chicken finger restaurant, on Lee Drive near Burbank in Baton Rouge.

A line about a third of that size formed at the McDonald’s across the street. Those two establishments were among only a few in the area that had reopened after most shut down ahead of the storm.

