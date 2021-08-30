Govt. office, other closures due to Ida

State Offices: Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in 38 parishes will be closed Saturday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Aug. 30, as Hurricane Ida approaches and moves through Louisiana. The affected parishes are Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

All East Baton Rouge City-Parish buildings - including City Hall and all community centers - will be closed on Monday, August 30, due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Ida. City-Parish buildings will be restricted to essential personnel only. Additionally, the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Sites at Louisiana State University, the Mall of Louisiana, and Southern University will have modified hours due to Hurricane Ida. The sites at LSU and Southern University will be closed beginning at noon on Friday, August 27, and will remain closed through Sunday. The site at the Mall of Louisiana will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 27, and remain closed through Sunday.