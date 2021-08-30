Former Bossier City police officer pleads guilty to child porn, sexual abuse of an animal charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A former police officer with the Bossier City Police Department has pleaded guilty to charges involving child pornography and sexual abuse of animals.

The Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Monday, Aug. 30, Terry Lee Yetman pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and five counts of sexual abuse of an animal. The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit had identified Yetman as a suspect and he was interviewed during the investigation, reportedly revealing he had an Apple iCloud account.

His account was examined, and officials say they found explicit images of Yetman engaging in sexual acts with his dog, as well as images of teenage and pre-teen children engaged in sexual activity.

“The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit who was assisted by the Bossier City Marshal’s Office and Department of Homeland Security did an outstanding job on this case. They delivered a very strong case to our office and Assistant District Attorney, Allie Aiello Stahl, did an excellent job prosecuting this case,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said. “My office will do everything in our power to prosecute those who prey on children and animals.”

Yetman remains in the custody of the sheriff’s office awaiting a presentence investigation. His sentencing is set for Nov. 23. He faces a total of 45 years in prison, plus mandatory registration as a sex offender.

