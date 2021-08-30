Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Former Bossier City police officer pleads guilty to child porn, sexual abuse of an animal charges

Terry Lee Yetman, DOB: 11/7/1980
Terry Lee Yetman, DOB: 11/7/1980(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A former police officer with the Bossier City Police Department has pleaded guilty to charges involving child pornography and sexual abuse of animals.

The Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Monday, Aug. 30, Terry Lee Yetman pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and five counts of sexual abuse of an animal. The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit had identified Yetman as a suspect and he was interviewed during the investigation, reportedly revealing he had an Apple iCloud account.

His account was examined, and officials say they found explicit images of Yetman engaging in sexual acts with his dog, as well as images of teenage and pre-teen children engaged in sexual activity.

“The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit who was assisted by the Bossier City Marshal’s Office and Department of Homeland Security did an outstanding job on this case. They delivered a very strong case to our office and Assistant District Attorney, Allie Aiello Stahl, did an excellent job prosecuting this case,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said. “My office will do everything in our power to prosecute those who prey on children and animals.”

Yetman remains in the custody of the sheriff’s office awaiting a presentence investigation. His sentencing is set for Nov. 23. He faces a total of 45 years in prison, plus mandatory registration as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
A curfew is in place in Lafourche Parish.
Bossier Civic Center being prepared as shelter for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early...
Hurricane Ida overtakes the Mighty Mississippi, forcing it to flow backwards
Flooding (left) across from Walmart distribution center in Robert, Louisiana, and storm damage...
Hurricane Ida evacuees take shelter in Texarkana
Tracking Ida Baton Rouge
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference day after Hurricane Ida
Senator Cassidy tours Ida damage.
Sen. Bill Cassidy tours Hurricane Ida damage