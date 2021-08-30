Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - Cleco crews are assessing damage to its electrical system caused by Hurricane Ida. Initial reports indicate that at the height of the storm, 104,432 customers lost power as Ida moved across southeast Louisiana Sunday into Monday.

Power Outages as of 3 p.m.

St. Mary Parish: 4,580 customers affected, 18,905 customers served, 24% of customers affected

St. Tammany Parish: 95,487 customers affected, 96,974 customers served, 99% of customers affected

Washington Parish: 798 customers affected, 799 customers served, less than 100% of customers affected

St. Mary Parish

Jeanerette – Crews restored power to customers in this area today.

Franklin – ETR is tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 30, at noon

Patterson/Berwick – ETR is end of day Wednesday, Sept. 1

“We continue assessing damage in the hardest hit parishes and should have more details tomorrow,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “Due to significant flooding, there are some areas we cannot access immediately due to high water even with specialized equipment.” In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has over 2,000 contractors working to clear debris and repair system damage. Cleco also has specialized equipment like drones, helicopters, airboats and marsh buggies to access areas that are difficult to reach with regular bucket and pickup trucks. “We understand the next several days will be challenging,” said Robichaux. “We’re doing everything we can to evaluate the damage and begin restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Key Points on Hurricane Ida:

Impacted areas are Iberia, St. Mary, St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

Any damage to transmission infrastructure must be repaired first.

Trees on power lines have to be picked up before power can be restored.

Downed or broken electric poles have to be reset or changed out before power can be restored.

Because of the significant rainfall, flooding will make restoration efforts challenging.

There is widespread flooding across southeast Louisiana, so crews will need to utilize equipment like drones, helicopters, airboats and marsh buggies to access areas that are difficult to reach with regular bucket and pickup trucks.

With no power in a large portion of southeast Louisiana, communication also will be a challenge.

In addition to Cleco employees and native contractors, more than 2,000 workers will be working to restore power (this includes mutual assistance crews, distribution contractors, vegetation specialists and transmission contractors).

Because the storm did not impact all parishes served by Cleco, the company is shifting resources from the unaffected areas to the impacted areas.

Downed Power Lines:

Be aware of your surroundings. Never touch a power line directly or use an object such as a stick to touch a power line. Assume all downed lines are live and stay away. Report downed lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 or 911.

Portable Generators:

Operate the generator in a well-ventilated area, away from combustible material and keep it free of oil, mud, etc. Never operate a generator indoors.

Plug appliances directly into portable generators with grounded extension cords that can handle the load. Don’t plug a generator cord directly into a wall outlet. A generator can back feed electricity through your home’s electric wiring to the entire Cleco circuit. This can cause injury or even death to a worker attempting to repair that circuit and anyone else who may come into contact with power lines. This also can damage your generator.

Don’t exceed the rated capacity of a generator.

Only refuel a generator when the engine is off and cool.

For the most up-to-date information, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

