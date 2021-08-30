Caddo Parish deputies heading south to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are lending a helping hand to those in south Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.

The deputies, who are heading down Monday, Aug. 30, are part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Emergency Task Force. It’s unclear at this time where exactly they’ll be helping out, but they’ll be assisting with water rescues, patrol functions, and other emergency services. Deputies are equipped with gear to be self-sufficient for three days, officials say, but it’s no clear just how long they’ll stay.

These deputies will bring with them four boats, a generator, two travel trailers, and other supplies. They’ll also be delivering equipment to the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force from Missouri. They were in route to south Louisiana Sunday night when their trailer broke down in Caddo Parish. Officials say Lt. Mike Gray with CPSO saw the group at an auto parts store and stopped to say hello. He heard their story and got in touch with CPSO mechanics to get the trailer fixed. The team went ahead toward south Louisiana; CPSO deputies will deliver their repaired trailer Monday.

