Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Boy killed, another injured in alleged hammer attack in Milwaukee

By WTMJ Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Police are investigating the gruesome murder of a 12-year-old Milwaukee boy believed to have been beaten to death with a hammer. An 8-year-old was also injured in the attack.

Police were called to a Milwaukee home around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. They released few details but say a 12-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with blunt force trauma injuries and later died. His death has been declared a homicide.

An 8-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say they are looking for a known suspect in the homicide investigation.

Multiple neighbors, including Lewis Williams, believe a hammer was used in the incident. Williams says he heard the 8-year-old say “he tried to hit me with the hammer, too” at the scene.

Williams also says he heard arguing and saw a young man injured in a driveway before people put him into a car and sped away.

“A child, you know, that’s messed up. I really don’t know what to say,” Williams said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday, which may provide police with more forensic evidence to use in court.

Community activist Tracey Dent, near the scene, says he was “in denial” when he heard something so terrible could have happened.

“We have to wrap our arms around this whole family with nothing but love and support,” he said.

The death adds to a violent year in the city: 113 homicides at last count by police, keeping pace with last year’s record total.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Hurricane Ida: August 29 - 10 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Ida now at Cat. 2 as it continues farther inland
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
Ida weakens and slowly moves away tonight
Hurricane Ida makes landfall. ArkLaTex impacts look minimal

Latest News

In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., a Taliban checkpoint is seen blocking access...
Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout
Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, died when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the Kabul...
Friends mourn Marine from Utah killed in Kabul attack
A curfew is in place in Lafourche Parish.
Bossier Civic Center being prepared as shelter for Hurricane Ida evacuees
The United States carried out a defensive airstrike in Kabul targeting a suspected ISIS-K...
US conducts 2nd strike against ISIS-K in Afghanistan
A 'NO VACANCY' sign hangs on the front doors of a Natchitoches hotel as thousands of Hurricane...
‘We are always going to stay resilient and rebuild’: Ida evacuees share hope as storm pummels south Louisiana