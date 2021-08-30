Bossier Parish Police Jury donates supplies to evacuees at Cypress Black Bayou Park

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Evacuees staying at Cypress Black Bayou Park just got a few things to make their stay more comfortable.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury delivered bottled water and paper products to the campsite’s beach event center Monday morning. Hundreds of Hurricane Ida evacuees are sheltering at the park.

“We know how stressful this must be for you, and we’re going to do everything we can to help while you’re here,” District 5 Police Juror Julianna Parks in a news release.

“Without hesitation, I was told we could help,” Parks said. “I understand many of our employees are also making donations to assist the people who are here.”

All 80 RV and camper spots are full in addition to the cabins, cottages and condos at the park, said Robert Berry, executive director of Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District.

Berry added that a team of volunteers is working to provide meals, including lunch Tuesday, Aug. 31 hosted by Bossier City Marshal Jim Whitman.

Plans for a church service also are in the works.

