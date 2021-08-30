Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Boil Advisory issued for Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District customers

Boil water advisory issued for Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District
Boil water advisory issued for Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District
By Austin Kemker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - All customers of Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District are under a boil advisory until further notice due to Hurricane Ida.

RELATED STORIES:

Officials with the water district say crews are working to resolve the issue.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
A curfew is in place in Lafourche Parish.
Bossier Civic Center being prepared as shelter for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Latest News

The Bossier Parish Police Jury delivered bottled water and paper products to the Cypress Black...
Bossier Parish Police Jury donates supplies to evacuees at Cypress Black Bayou Park
Hurricane Ida
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area reports decrease in COVID-19 patients
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
Caddo Parish deputies heading south to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
Texas Capitol
Texas COVID-19 bills allow school mask mandates, prevent ‘vaccine passport’ lawsuits