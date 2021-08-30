Baxter Street homicide suspect identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have identified a suspect in a shooting that claimed a 45-year-old man’s life.

They have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a charge of second-degree murder, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

Detectives have been unable to locate him since the deadly shooting just after 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at a residence in the 4200 block of Baxter Street.

That’s where responding officers found 45-year-old Cedric Fuller had been shot multiple times. Shreveport Fire Department medics took him to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died.

Authorities now are reaching out to the public for help in locating Cotton. They urge anyone with any information about him to call detectives at (318) 673-7300 #3.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

