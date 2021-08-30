Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Acadian Ambulance evacuated approximately 700 patients prior to Hurricane Ida

Acadian also says they have added 32 ambulances from other areas.
Acadian also says they have added 32 ambulances from other areas.(WAFB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acadian Ambulance says prior to Hurricane Ida’s landfall, they coordinated the evacuation of approximately 700 patients.

We are currently relocating patients from Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, Louisiana, and Ochsner Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma to other Ochsner facilities. We are also coordinating the evacuation of approximately 100 patients from Terrebonne General to Ochsner facilities in New Orleans and Baton Rouge with the assistance of additional ambulances provided by FEMA and other EMS agencies.

In addition to our normal ambulance operations consisting of 225 units in Louisiana and Mississippi, we have added 32 ambulances from our other operational areas, two ambulance buses and five vans to facilitate evacuation and repatriation activities.

We also have 12 helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft available for evacuations.

Acadian Ambulance on Hurricane Ida operations

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier
Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
A curfew is in place in Lafourche Parish.
Bossier Civic Center being prepared as shelter for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Latest News

The Bossier Parish Police Jury delivered bottled water and paper products to the Cypress Black...
Bossier Parish Police Jury donates supplies to evacuees at Cypress Black Bayou Park
Hurricane Ida
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area reports decrease in COVID-19 patients
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
Caddo Parish deputies heading south to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
Texas Capitol
Texas COVID-19 bills allow school mask mandates, prevent ‘vaccine passport’ lawsuits