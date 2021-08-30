Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
100+ evacuees housed at Hurricane Ida shelter in Shreveport

The American Red Cross Northeast Ohio has headed down to Louisiana to help people out after Category 4 Hurricane Ida ripped through there on Aug. 29, 2021, leaving a destructive path.(Katie Tercek)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is currently housing more than 100 people in a hurricane shelter off Jewella Avenue.

As of 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, there were 106 evacuees housed there. A number of agencies are assisting in running the shelter, including the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Red Cross. The shelter will remain open as long as needed; officials in many coastal Louisiana parishes are urging people not to try to return home at this time.

The shelter is able to accommodate around 12,000 people with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Officials expect more people to be sheltered in the coming days. Those who are coming to the shelter needs to have face masks, hand sanitizer, three days of food (although there is some food provided by the shelter), medication, and documents. Officials also recommend bringing a few toys for the kids.

Those in need should text LA-shelter to 898-211.

