DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Fellowship Community Church in Stonewall partnered with the Giving Back Foundation to feed more than 500 first responders in DeSoto Parish.

Volunteers made meals and took them to several locations across the parish including hospitals, jails, 911 centers and homes.

