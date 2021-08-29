Getting Answers
Body found in van in Walmart parking lot in Bossier

BCPD officials found a body inside a van parked at Walmart in Bossier City.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police responded to the scene of an abounded van outside a Walmart in Bossier City on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Bossier City Police are investigating what cause the death of an unidentified individual in a van, around a Walmart parking lot.(KSLA)

Employees reported the van to police as it had been parked outside the Walmart on Airline Drive for days. When police investigated the van, they reported that they found a body inside. Police say the area is frequented by panhandlers and others who say they’re homeless.

Currently, police can’t confirm what the cause of death was or if the death was criminal in nature.

KSLA will update the story as it develops.

