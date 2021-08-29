Tangipahoa Parish sets curfew in anticipation of Ida’s landfall

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish has announced a curfew will begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller encouraged residents to remain indoors, out of harm’s way, as Ida comes onshore and impacts the area.

“For the safety of all our people, we encourage you to stay indoors through the duration of this storm, especially tonight. Once daylight arrives and the weather subsides, our crews will begin to survey the parish for damage, including roadways that may be blocked by fallen trees or other debris,” Miller said.

