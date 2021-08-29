Getting Answers
Storm projections for Coast ‘scare’ National Hurricane Center director

By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham is still pretty confident that Hurricane Ida will make landfall in Louisiana.

“This is the area we’re looking at,” he said, pointing to the bull’s eye on the Louisiana coast. “But, this is the deal, though. This is going to be a large storm.”

And that’s why the warning flags are up along the Coast.

“Remember how big this wind field is,” Graham said. “We’re talking storm surge well away from the center. You’re talking about wind well away from the center. These values scare me. These values are incredibly dangerous when it comes to the rainfall.”

Graham warns people not to compare Ida with the other hurricanes of the past.

“They’re all so incredibly different. If you go back in time, I think the big thing to remember is just because it didn’t happen last time, doesn’t mean it won’t happen this time. Or, if it’s something that happened last time it may not this time.”

And Graham also warns about what could happen after the storm.

“If you lose power, you’ve got to be careful with those generators - proper use of generators,” he said. “Hurricane Laura - a category 4 storm - we lost more people to carbon monoxide poisoning than we did storm surge. So, review those safety measures. Have those generators outdoors, not in the garage, not in the house, well away from the house. You’ve got to be safe after the storm. It’s so dangerous after the storm. Listen to your local officials.”

