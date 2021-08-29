Getting Answers
St. Charles Parish opens two shelters of ‘last resort’

St. Charles Parish has opened two shelters of 'last resort' on Sunday, Aug. 29.
St. Charles Parish has opened two shelters of 'last resort' on Sunday, Aug. 29.
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish officials announced Sunday (Aug. 29) the opening of two Hurricane Ida shelters of “last resort.”

West Bank parish residents who feel unsafe staying in their homes will be permitted inside the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward A. Dufresne Parkway. East Bank parish residents seeking shelter should hurry to the Harry Hurst Middle School gymnasium at 170 Road Runner Lane in Destrehan.

The officials advised all parish residents who live in trailers, mobile homes or other substandard structures to take refuge in one of the shelters.

No supplies will be provided at either site, so visitors are advised to bring their own bedding, clothing, food, water and medications. Officials said anyone in need of one of the shelters should get inside one immediately and plan to stay in place overnight.

