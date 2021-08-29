Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport Volunteer Network taking donations for Hurricane Ida

Keith Bryant, the co-founder of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, need donations for recovery...
Keith Bryant, the co-founder of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, need donations for recovery effort.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Even before Hurricane Ida makes landfall, Shreveport natives are ready to help out.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network specializes in community-led emergency response and relief efforts. The organization’s leaders, Tommy Guiles and Keith Bryant, ask Shreveport locals to donate fuel and water. The group will meet with the United Cajun Navy to help with the recovery effort in southeast Louisiana once Hurricane Ida passes.

The group will be leaving Sunday, Aug. 29, but says volunteers will still be at the Summer Grove Baptist Church to take donations. Volunteers say they mainly need clean water, however, they will take other essential items as well.

To join the emergency response team or join the volunteer network, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happen outside the Quik Trip.
Police investigate Quik Trip shooting
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
SPD responded to a shooting at Northwood II Apartments
1 injured in shooting at apartment complex
KSLA TRACKING HURRICANE IDA
Flash flood watch in effect for central Louisiana
Hurricane Ida forecast
Hurricane Ida nears Cat 5 status hours before landfall

Latest News

Hurricane Ida - 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana
About 30 travelers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside the Louis Armstrong...
30 airline passengers left sheltering from Ida inside Armstrong Airport, official says
A look at the federal response to COVID-19 in Minnesota.
FEMA approves Miss. request for Pre-Disaster Emergency Measures Declaration
Shreveport Volunteers need supplies
Shreveport Volunteer Network