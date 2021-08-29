Shreveport Volunteer Network taking donations for Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Even before Hurricane Ida makes landfall, Shreveport natives are ready to help out.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network specializes in community-led emergency response and relief efforts. The organization’s leaders, Tommy Guiles and Keith Bryant, ask Shreveport locals to donate fuel and water. The group will meet with the United Cajun Navy to help with the recovery effort in southeast Louisiana once Hurricane Ida passes.

The group will be leaving Sunday, Aug. 29, but says volunteers will still be at the Summer Grove Baptist Church to take donations. Volunteers say they mainly need clean water, however, they will take other essential items as well.

To join the emergency response team or join the volunteer network, visit their website here.

