Police investigate Quik Trip shooting

By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting at 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The shooting occurred at the Quik Trip on Westport Avenue and West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say the victim was walking back to his truck when we was approached by a suspect attempting to rob him. The suspect shot the victim twice and then fled the scene. The victim was then transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a black male in a black SUV.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

