Orleans Parish 9-1-1 call center reports technical issues have been solved

City officials are asking those calling about emergencies to call 504-821-2222 in the meantime.
City officials are asking those calling about emergencies to call 504-821-2222 in the meantime.(Orleans Parish)
By Jesse Brooks and Cody Lillich
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Ida approaches New Orleans, first responders will face many challenges.

After a temporary breakdown, the Orleans Parish Emergency Communications Center is reporting that their technical difficulties with their 9-1-1 system have been solved.

City officials say residents can resume calling 9-1-1 in case of an emergency rather than alternative lines.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

