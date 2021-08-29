Orleans Parish 9-1-1 call center reports technical issues have been solved
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Ida approaches New Orleans, first responders will face many challenges.
After a temporary breakdown, the Orleans Parish Emergency Communications Center is reporting that their technical difficulties with their 9-1-1 system have been solved.
City officials say residents can resume calling 9-1-1 in case of an emergency rather than alternative lines.
