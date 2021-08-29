Louisiana America Red Cross prepared to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana American Red Cross is ready to help those expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Stephanie Fox, a spokesperson with the Louisiana Regions of Red Cross, says about 500 volunteers will go to southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Fox says Red Cross has the proper necessities to handle events like this.

“Red Cross has been preparing for many many days to ensure that we had adequate supplies, adequate staffing, and that we have all our ducks in a row with our partners to ensure that we can respond whenever and wherever that impact may be as we await the arrival of Hurricane Ida,” she said.

Fox says she encourages everyone to take the hurricane seriously and stay safe.

