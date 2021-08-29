Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Louisiana America Red Cross prepared to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

American Red Cross
American Red Cross(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana American Red Cross is ready to help those expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Stephanie Fox, a spokesperson with the Louisiana Regions of Red Cross, says about 500 volunteers will go to southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Fox says Red Cross has the proper necessities to handle events like this.

“Red Cross has been preparing for many many days to ensure that we had adequate supplies, adequate staffing, and that we have all our ducks in a row with our partners to ensure that we can respond whenever and wherever that impact may be as we await the arrival of Hurricane Ida,” she said.

Fox says she encourages everyone to take the hurricane seriously and stay safe.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting at Northwood II Apartments
1 injured in shooting at apartment complex
Ida continues to get better organized and is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend.
Ida now a hurricane, expected to make landfall as major storm
Centenary College
Centenary College officials investigating string of reported sexual assaults, rapes on campus
Ida will not have a huge impact on the ArkLaTex
Hurricane Ida could be dangerous Cat. 4 storm at landfall
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Hurricane Ida strengthens, Louisiana braces for severe blow

Latest News

Friday, General Anthony Cotton took command of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command
KSLA Salutes: General Cotton takes command of Global Strike Command
Elvira Helaire-Davis, 106
106-year-old woman to receive honorary diploma
Elvira Helaire-Davis, 106
106-year-old Elvira Helaire-Davis to receive honorary high school diploma
Prize Fest is making some adjustments for its 10th anniversary festival due to the latest surge...
Big events like Prize Fest making adjustments due to latest COVID surge