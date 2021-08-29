Getting Answers
Livingston Parish to implement curfew, opens shelter

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says a shelter will open at 9 a.m. Sunday at Live Oak Junior High School.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says a shelter will open at 9 a.m. Sunday at Live Oak Junior High School.(Live Oak Jr. High)
By Robb Hays
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT
LIVINGSTON PARISH. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he will implement a curfew across that parish late Sunday because of Hurricane Ida.

Ricks says he does not yet know the exact hours of the curfew. He plans to announce the curfew hours later in the day, he said.

Ricks said a shelter will open at 9 a.m. Sunday at Live Oak Junior High School. He says the school has generator power.

The school is located at 30830 Old La Highway 16 in Denham Springs. People heading to the shelter should bring a COVID-19 mask, snacks, necessary medications, drinks, pillows and blankets.

The parish has set up a hotline for storm-related needs. That number is 225-686-3996.

“We need a lot of prayers guys,” Ricks said during a live interview with WAFB’s Liz Koh and Matt Williams at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

“This one is going to be rough. We’re looking at several days of aftermath,” he said.

