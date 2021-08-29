List of shelters in the Baton Rouge area for Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of evacuation shelters in the Baton Rouge are for Hurricane Ida.

Ascension Parish

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center i(enter through the second entrance next to the Chapel) - now open

Lowery Middle School, 2389 LA 1 South, Donaldsonville - now open

East Baton Rouge Parish

Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center (a.k.a. the Mini-Dome) now open

Raising Cane’s River Center

Livingston Parish

Live Oak Junior High School - opening at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

Pointe Coupee Parish

Beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Pointe Coupee Parish and the City of New Roads will open a shelter of last resort at the Scott Civic Center in New Roads.

Those that are seeking shelter should bring at least 72 hours’ worth of supplies including medication. This is a shelter of last resort, items you may want to bring along include: pillows, blankets, snacks, and items to keep children occupied.

Rapid COVID test will be administered upon check-in. Those testing positive will be isolated in a separate portion of the building. Mask will be required inside of the shelter, and we encourage social distancing among family groups when possible.

St Tammany Parish:

Lee Road Junior High School - 79131 Hwy. 40, Covington, LA

Creekside Junior High School - 65434 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, LA

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite High School - 403 S. Laurel St., Amite, LA

Kentwood High School - 603 9th St., Kentwood, LA

Hammond Westside - 2500 W. Park Ave., Hammond, LA

Washington Parish

Franklinton High School - Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA

Bogalusa High School - 100 MJ Isreal Dr., Bogalusa, LA

West Baton Rouge

Port Allen Community Center- 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767

Erwinville Community Center- 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA 70767

Addis VFW Hall- 4453 Myhand St, Addis, LA 70710

Anyone planning to evacuate to the shelters do the following:

· Bring any and all medications

· Bring pillows and blankets

· Bring snacks

