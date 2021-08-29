Getting Answers
Lafourche deputies enforcing curfew; urging remaining residents to shelter in place

Curfew in place in Lafourche Parish
Curfew in place in Lafourche Parish(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks and Rilwan Balogun
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT
LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - Time has run out for the remaining residents in Lafourche Parish to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies are currently enforcing a strict curfew.

Deputies along Highway 1 are pulling over motorists and instructing them to take shelter immediately. They are also sending people to a safe location if they have nowhere to go.

The parish curfew is set to expire at 6 p.m. and the sheriff’s office is warning that outside conditions in Galliano are already deteriorating quickly.

Currently, in the parish, there are two public shelters that will be available at noon, Central Lafourche High School and Thibodaux High School.

Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility. Anyone bringing pets must have them in their own crate to be placed in a separate part of the shelter.

Unvaccinated residents will be allowed to enter the shelter. Anyone showing signs of COVID-19 will be staged in a separate area away from other residents to limit possible spread.

Here’s what to bring:

  • Non-perishable food (enough to last at least three-five days)
  • Mobile rechargeable battery packs
  • Water (enough to last at least three-five days)
  • First-aid kit (include any prescription medication you may need)
  • Personal hygiene items and sanitation items
  • Flashlights (have extra batteries on hand)
  • Battery operated radio (again, have extra batteries)
  • Waterproof container with cash and important documents
  • Manual can opener
  • Books, magazines, games for recreation
  • Special needs items: pet supplies and baby supplies if applicable
  • A plan for evacuation and for if family members are separated

