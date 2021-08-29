Getting Answers
Ida will bring storm surge, gusty winds, and heavy rain today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hurricane Ida made landfall today near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a category four hurricane. South Mississippi is going to have some significant impacts from Ida today and Monday. Storm surge will be one of the greatest impacts. Surge of 8-12′ is possible in Hancock County, 5-8′ in Harrison County, and 4-7′ in Jackson County.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of South Mississippi. Gusts of 40-70 MPH are possible today through Monday morning. The strongest winds will be west of Highway 49. Power outages are going to be possible.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. 5-10″ of rain is possible through early Tuesday morning, and locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect.

Finally, we’ll have to watch out for a few quick spin-up tornadoes today and tomorrow.

The worst of these impacts will likely be felt Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Some rain bands may trail behind Monday afternoon and evening.

