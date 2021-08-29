Getting Answers
FEMA approves Miss. request for Pre-Disaster Emergency Measures Declaration

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PEARL, Miss.(WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the State of Mississippi’s request for a Pre-Disaster Emergency Measures declaration.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, any expenses accrued by the state and specific counties in preparation for Hurricane Ida are now eligible for federal reimbursement.

Under the requested Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the following counties:

  • Adams
  • Amite
  • Covington
  • Forrest
  • Franklin
  • George
  • Greene
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Jones
  • Lamar
  • Lawrence
  • Lincoln
  • Marion
  • Pearl River
  • Perry
  • Pike
  • Stone
  • Walthall
  • Wayne
  • Wilkinson

