BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida. WAFB will update this list as more curfews are announced.

ACADIA PARISH

Acadia Parish will put into place a curfew from dusk till dawn starting Sunday and continuing until it is safe for travel within the parish.

Starting immediately our parish government is issuing a voluntary evacuation order for lower / flood prone areas of the parish.

Parish court house is closed on Monday as is schools within the parish.

ASCENSION PARISH

Curfew in effect for Ascension Parish from dusk Sunday, Aug. 29 until dawn Monday, Aug. 30.

ASSUMPTION PARISH

Assumption Parish Officials along with Assumption Parish Sheriff will enact a 4 p.m. curfew today (8/29/2021) for all of Assumption Parish due to Hurricane IDA and will stay in place until further notice.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has extended the curfew for East Baton Rouge Parish. The curfew will remain in place beginning at dusk tonight, August 30, lasting until dawn on August 31. The extension is to ensure resident safety as our crews continue to assess and mitigate safety hazards on our roadways.

EAST FELICIANA PARISH

East Feliciana Parish will be under a curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish will have a curfew from 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

LIVINGSTON PARISH

Livingston Parish will have a curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30

POINTE COUPEE PARISH

New Roads Police Department announces mandatory curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

ST. HELENA PARISH

St. Helena Sheriff Office is issuing a curfew beginning 8:00pm Sunday through 5:00am Monday. Please do what is necessary to keep you and your families safe during this time.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Tangipahoa Parish Government will institute a parish wide curfew starting at 9 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 29, and continuing until 6 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 30.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller encouraged residents to remain indoors, out of harm’s way, as this powerful hurricane comes on shore and impacts our area.

”For the safety of all our people, we encourage you to stay indoors through the duration of this storm, especially tonight. Once daylight arrives and the weather subsides, our crews will begin to survey the parish for damage, including roadways that may be blocked by fallen trees or other debris,” Miller said.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH

West Baton Rouge Parish will be implementing a mandatory parish-wide curfew starting today August 29th, 2021. The curfew will be from dusk tonight to dawn of Monday, August 30th, 2021. This curfew includes all municipalities (Port Allen, Brusly and Addis), as well as all of the unincorporated areas of the Parish.

We ask that you stay off the roads and shelter in place during this time. Please continue to monitor local news stations and radios for weather updates and finalize any hurricane preparations.

WEST FELICIANA PARISH

West Feliciana Parish will be under a curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 until 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.

