Bossier Civic Center being prepared as shelter for Hurricane Ida evacuees

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Cypress Bayou Lake already has 200 Hurricane Ida evacuees and expects another 200+ by Monday, Cypress Bayou Park director Robert Berry said the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 29.

Many of them are from Lafourche Parish, where the sheriff says two hospitals have significant damage and every home in that area will have damage.

Berry said he’s already had to cancel many Labor Day reservations to allow storm evacuees to stay as long as necessary.

Local church congregations fed some of the evacuees at 2 p.m. Sunday and will do so again at 6:30 p.m.

Meantime, steps are being taken to open the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City as a shelter for Hurricane Ida evacuees, said Julie Parks, of the Bossier Police Jury.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.