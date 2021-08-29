Getting Answers
AT&T to provide relief to customers affected by Hurricane Ida

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to AT&T, the company is waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text, and data for postpaid and prepaid customers due to Hurricane Ida.

AT&T says the waiver affects customers with billing addresses in 388 zip codes across Louisiana and Mississippi from August 29 through September 4.

According to the company, customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice, and text charges.

