More than 800 Orleans Parish inmates transferred in advance of Ida

More than 800 Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office inmates were transferred out of the Orleans...
More than 800 Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office inmates were transferred out of the Orleans Justice Center jail as Hurricane Ida approached.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 800 Orleans Parish inmates have been transferred out of the Orleans Justice Center jail to other Louisiana detention centers in advance of Hurricane Ida’s arrival, Sheriff Marlin Gusman announced Saturday (Aug. 28).

The relocation of 835 detainees - and release of three others - began Friday and was completed Saturday, Gusman said, as part of his agency’s Emergency Operations and Hurricane Preparedness plan. The inmates were relocated to unspecified Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections facilities.

“Our objective was to complete the transfer in the best interest of inmate safety and the public, prior to increased traffic on our highways,” Gusman said. “Our electronic wristband system is in use as an extra level of security to ensure that we know the exact status and location of each inmate at all times.”

Gusman said that 22 inmates currently infected with Covid-19 were transported separately and will remain segregated from the general population of their interim facility.

“Wellpath, our medical provider, is ensuring that these individuals have the care they need,” Gusman said. “Our remaining population is following all CDC and LDH Covid-19 guidelines.”

Gusman said the agency was monitoring storm developments and would continue to operate the Intake and Processing Center for new arrestees “as long as conditions allow.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

