Hurricane Ida makes landfall Sunday. Cooler weekend in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - All eyes on Hurricane Ida this weekend as it’s projected to make landfall Sunday evening. Here in the ArkLaTex impacts will be minimal for the majority of the ArkLaTex but areas on the very eastern and southern LA region may see increased wind speeds and rain.

Saturday: happy Saturday everyone. Today we’re seeing tropical moisture increase into our area and that will bring in more clouds during the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies today could give way to isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Futuretrack showing the I-20 corridor and south as having the best chance for seeing isolated showers and storms while the remainder of the region stays dry. Highs today will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s!

Sunday: as you’re heading out the door temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with highs in the mid to low 90s with rain chances around 20% as we could see the extreme outer bands of Ida reach the ArkLaTex. Most of us should be dry again but it will be cloudy. Hurricane Ida expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline Sunday evening as a Cat 4 hurricane.

Monday will be our best shot to see any tropical impacts. There may be a couple storms and rain showers involved at times. The best chance of any rain or wind impacts will be farther east. So places like Natchitoches, or Minden should see higher wind gusts and rain. The farther to the west you go, the less of an impact it will be. Overall, there is not major threat to the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday will go back to a little more normal. The storm will have passed by this time, so the rain chances will be going down and the temperatures will come back up. I do expect a couple small showers in some areas, along with plenty of clouds sticking around. Some sunshine is possible in a few places. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Wednesday will also be as per usual for early September. (Hard to believe this is where we are in the year, you know!) I expect plenty of sunshine with little to no rain on Wednesday. With lower rain chances, there should be higher temperatures. I think it will warm up to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

By the end of the week, the rain chances will stay nice and low. So, more sunshine and less cloud cover is expected. Temperatures will also get back up to the mid 90s for Thursday and Friday. Some pretty decent weather to round out the end of the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Ida is moving through the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions are favorable for rapid strengthening and the forecast now calls for Ida to become a major category 4 hurricane before making landfall on Sunday with 130mph winds. The most likely track takes it into Louisiana somewhere between Morgan City and Grand Isle. Once inland it is expected to turn to the north and eventually the northeast.

