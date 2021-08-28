Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Flash flood watch in effect for central Louisiana

KSLA TRACKING HURRICANE IDA
KSLA TRACKING HURRICANE IDA
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch and a flash flood watch for parts of central Louisiana.

The announcement came at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 28, and is expected to be in effect till 7 p.m. Monday, Aug 30. The watches will effect Natchitoches Parish, Jackson Parish, Winn Parish, and Grant Parish. These watches also include the Ouachita, Caldwell, and La Salle parishes. The warnings come ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is said to be intensifying in the Gulf, before its suspected to make landfall on Sunday morning.

You can stay up to date on any more watches in the ArkLaTex area by checking out the U.S. National Weather Service Shreveport Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida continues to get better organized and is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend.
Ida now a hurricane, expected to make landfall as major storm
SPD responded to a shooting at Northwood II Apartments
1 injured in shooting at apartment complex
Centenary College
Centenary College officials investigating string of reported sexual assaults, rapes on campus
Ida will not have a huge impact on the ArkLaTex
Hurricane Ida could be dangerous Cat. 4 storm at landfall
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position

Latest News

Ida will not have a huge impact on the ArkLaTex
Hurricane Ida could be dangerous Cat. 4 storm at landfall
Ida expected to rapidly strengthen Saturday
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Louisiana State Police urges preparedness for NWLA ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Louisiana State Police urges preparedness for NWLA ahead of Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida as of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27
Parish, state officials warn of Ida’s potential impacts