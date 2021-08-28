Families evacuate to ArkLaTex to escape Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Families across south Louisiana are making their way up to the ArkLaTex to escape Hurricane Ida.

Several hotels in the Shreveport-Bossier City area are sold out of rooms, and some gas stations are seeing a shortage in gas.

Many families say they evacuated as a matter of safety and out of fear that Ida will damage their homes and businesses. Before heading north, some say they took precautions like boarding up windows and placing sand bags to prevent flooding.

“We have experienced it in the past, it’s not safe down there,” said Kyle Thibodaux.

A few families told KSLA they tried to get those who wanted to ride out the storm to come to northwest Louisiana, but they refused to go.

