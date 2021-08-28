Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.

Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.

Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes.

The Delaware County district attorney confirms that a child was killed. TV news stations reported that the victim was a girl seven years of age or younger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting at Northwood II Apartments
1 injured in shooting at apartment complex
Ida continues to get better organized and is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend.
Ida now a hurricane, expected to make landfall as major storm
Centenary College
Centenary College officials investigating string of reported sexual assaults, rapes on campus
Ida will not have a huge impact on the ArkLaTex
Hurricane Ida could be dangerous Cat. 4 storm at landfall
Ida is forecast to make landfall as a CAT 2 hurricane on Sunday
Ida tracking toward Louisiana, expected to move inland on Sunday

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child dead, 2 injured in shooting outside high school football game
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US drone strike kills 2 Islamic State members in Afghanistan