1 injured in shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting just before 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

The incident occurred at the Northwood II Apartments on Grimmett Drive.

Officials say a man was shot in the hand and leg. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

