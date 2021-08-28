Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 injured in shooting at apartment complex

SPD responded to a shooting at Northwood II Apartments
SPD responded to a shooting at Northwood II Apartments(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting just before 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

The incident occurred at the Northwood II Apartments on Grimmett Drive.

Officials say a man was shot in the hand and leg. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer shoots driver who reportedly hit an officer with a car; suspect’s name released
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Kirk D. Sims, 69, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting his...
Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge
Ida continues to get better organized and is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend.
Ida now a hurricane, expected to make landfall as major storm

Latest News

Shreveport shelter to open for hurricane evacuees
Friday, General Anthony Cotton took command of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command
KSLA Salutes: General Cotton takes command of Global Strike Command
Shreveport City Council members react to change of leadership in SPD
Shreveport City Council members react to change of leadership in SPD
COVID-19's impact on local festivals
COVID-19's impact on local festivals