Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead

By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFTS) - A woman is recovering from COVID-19, but she’s doing it without her spouse.

Lisa Steadman was hospitalized for eight days, only to return home and find her husband had died from complications from the virus.

“It was just like walking into a horror scene. It’s just been horrible,” she said.

Lisa Steadman thought she was through the worst of it. She and her husband Ron both were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early August.

“I was in the hospital for eight days. Every day, I talked to him,” she said.

Ron Steadman was never hospitalized but instead was home taking care of the dogs while she was gone.

“On Sunday, when I talked to him, he told me his phone was acting up, that it wouldn’t hold a charge. I said ‘OK.’ Well then Monday came, I couldn’t get a hold of him,” she said. “So I called the police, Winter Haven Police Department, said could they do a wellness check. They came out, did a wellness check, talked to him.”

Sometime between then and when she left the hospital Wednesday evening, things took a turn for the worst.

“I could hear our little dogs. They were all in the bedroom together, the dogs and him. I rolled to the bedroom door, I opened the door, and he was on the bed passed away,” Lisa Steadman said. “He always wore his mask. He always used his hand sanitizer.”

She said neither of them had received a COVID-19 vaccine, not because they were against it, only because they wanted to wait.

After talking with her doctor and dealing with the virus firsthand, Lisa Steadman has changed her mind.

“I said that when I got better, because I can’t take it till the end of September, that I would get the shot,” she said.

Lisa Steadman shares a message to everyone else: “Remember you are not promised tomorrow. So you better make sure you tell your loved ones you love them.”

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

