SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pentagon will hold its daily briefing on Aug. 27 with a tentative start time at 9:30 a.m. (central standard time).

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor will hold an on-camera press briefing in the Pentagon Briefing Room.

You can watch the briefing below.

Iframe embed: Iframe embed:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.