Shreveport shelter to open for hurricane evacuees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced they will be opening a shelter for residents evacuating before the arrival of Hurricane Ida.

Sheriff Steve Prator says the shelter is scheduled to open by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

The shelter will be located at 8810 Jewella Avenue in the old Sam’s building. It will be operated by the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

South Louisiana residents traveling north to escape the hurricane can get shelter information by dialing the Louisiana 2-1-1 statewide network. The line will be available to provide resources 24 hours a day.

Prator says the Caddo Correctional Facility will assist with housing inmate evacuees. Caddo sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Emergency Task Force have also been placed on stand-by should they be needed to render aid in south Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.