Shreveport man goes missing; Silver Alert issued

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Shreveport man.

Louisiana State Police reports that 86-year-old Jerry Smith last was seen about 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at his residence in the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

He left there on foot and no one knows which way he went.

Smith stands 6′ tall and has gray hair. He last was seen wearing a red, white and blue plaid shirt, blue jean pants, brown boots and a white fedora style hat.

Authorities say he suffers from a medical condition that might impair his judgment.

Anyone with any information about Smith should call 911 or call Shreveport police at (318) 716-2936.

