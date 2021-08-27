Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport man goes missing; Silver Alert issued

He left home on foot and no one knows which way he went
SILVER ALERT: Jerry Smith, 86, last was seen about 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at his residence in...
SILVER ALERT: Jerry Smith, 86, last was seen about 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at his residence in the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport. He stands 6' tall and has gray hair. He last was seen wearing a red, white and blue plaid shirt, blue jean pants, brown boots and a white fedora style hat.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Shreveport man.

Louisiana State Police reports that 86-year-old Jerry Smith last was seen about 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at his residence in the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

He left there on foot and no one knows which way he went.

Smith stands 6′ tall and has gray hair. He last was seen wearing a red, white and blue plaid shirt, blue jean pants, brown boots and a white fedora style hat.

Authorities say he suffers from a medical condition that might impair his judgment.

Anyone with any information about Smith should call 911 or call Shreveport police at (318) 716-2936.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer involved in shooting; suspect named
Anyone with information about any incident below is asked to call Shreveport police at (318)...
Three shootings happen in span of hours; three injured - including young boy
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 11,743 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer involved in shooting; suspect named
U.S. soldiers stand inside Hamid Karzai International Airport as hundreds of people gather Aug....
ArkLaTex lawmakers, other public officials react to deadly suicide bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position